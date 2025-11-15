AIIMS INICET November 2025 results to be out soon

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to announce the INICET November 2025 results today, November 15, through its official examination portal, aiimsexams.ac.in .

The exam, held on November 9, is the national entrance test for postgraduate medical programmes offered by Institutes of National Importance.

The INICET grants admission to postgraduate and diploma programmes in AIIMS campuses nationwide, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) Puducherry, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Bengaluru, and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (SCTIMST) Thiruvananthapuram.

AIIMS is expected to release a PDF result list containing roll numbers of qualified candidates. Individual scorecards will be made available shortly after.

How to check the INICET November 2025 result:

Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on Academic Courses and select INICET (January 2026 Session)

Under the “Important Announcements” section, click on the Result – INICET November 2025 link

Download the PDF and check your roll number

Access your individual scorecard by logging in with your Registration ID and password

The minimum qualifying percentile remains 50 per cent for General/EWS/Foreign National candidates and 45 per cent for OBC/SC/ST/PwBD categories.

Candidates who clear the examination will be eligible to participate in the online counselling and seat-allocation process for postgraduate medical courses. AIIMS has advised aspirants to keep their login credentials ready and to monitor the official website for the release of the result link.