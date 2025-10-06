AIIMS INI-CET January 2026 registrations begin; exam slated for November 9

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has invited online applications for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) January 2026 session for admission to postgraduate medical courses offered by AIIMS and other participating Institutes of National Importance (INIs).

According to the official notification, the INI-CET January 2026 exam will be held on November 9, 2025 (Sunday) in cities across India. The registration process began on September 30 and will remain open till October 21, 2025 (5 PM) on the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in .

The admit cards will be released on November 1, while the results are expected on November 15, 2025. The courses will begin on January 1, 2026, and the last date of admission is February 28, 2026.

Eligibility criteria

Indian Nationals: Must possess an MBBS or BDS degree recognised by NMC/DCI and complete a 12-month internship by January 31, 2026.





Foreign Nationals and OCI/PIO candidates: Must hold equivalent medical/dental qualifications and meet additional document requirements, including a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for foreign nationals.





Minimum aggregate marks: 55 per cent for General/OBC/EWS and 50 per cent for SC/ST categories.





Exam pattern

The exam will be computer-based, lasting three hours with 200 objective-type questions. Each correct answer carries +1 mark, and an incorrect one attracts a ⅓ deduction.

Application fee

General/OBC/EWS/Foreign/OCI/Sponsored: Rs 4,000





SC/ST: Rs 1,200





PwBD candidates: Exempted from fees





The seat allocation process will be conducted online in multiple rounds, followed by an open round.

For detailed eligibility, seat matrix, and instructions, candidates can read the official prospectus.