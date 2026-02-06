AIIMS doctors save 14-month-old with large metal spring lodged in food pipe

New Delhi: In a major life-saving intervention, doctors at AIIMS, Delhi rescued a 14-month-old girl after discovering a large metal spring dangerously stuck in her food pipe, an incident that underscores how small household objects can pose life-threatening risks to infants.

The child, a resident of Yamunanagar in Haryana, was brought to the paediatric emergency ward on Tuesday morning with a history of recurrent vomiting for nearly a week and markedly reduced oral intake over the preceding two days.

Crucially, there was no history provided by the parents of any foreign body ingestion, a common and dangerous scenario in very young children who are unable to communicate what they may have swallowed, Dr Vishesh Jain, professor in the Department of Paediatric Surgery said.