AIIMS doctor warns of rising monsoon illnesses

New Delhi: With the monsoon season bringing an increase in several infections, Professor of Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, Dr Neeraj Nischal, advised people to remain cautious and seek appropriate medical advice when symptoms occur.



Speaking to ANI, Nischal said that common conditions during the season include the common cold, influenza and other viral fevers that can cause respiratory symptoms.

"During this season, we typically see conditions like the common cold and influenza, which is commonly referred to as swine flu. Apart from that, various other viral fevers can cause respiratory symptoms, which are commonly seen during this time," he said.



He said that symptoms of several viral respiratory infections can be similar, making it important to monitor the condition carefully.

"Symptoms are quite similar - such as a cold, runny nose, or cough. Additionally, fever and intense body aches or fatigue are common symptoms," Nischal said.