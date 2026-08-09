AIIMS Delhi carries out rare dual kidney transplant from marginal donor

New Delhi: The Department of Surgical Disciplines, in collaboration with the Departments of Nephrology, Anaesthesia, Transplant Immunology and the Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO), AIIMS New Delhi, successfully performed the second dual kidney transplantation at the hospital using kidneys from a marginal donor on July 28.



The donor was a 70-year-old female from Command Hospital, Chandimandir, Chandigarh. Considering the advanced age and marginal donor characteristics, both kidneys were utilised for transplantation in a single recipient as a carefully planned strategy to maximise the use of available donor organs.

"This successful dual kidney transplant demonstrates that with careful donor assessment, meticulous surgical planning and close multidisciplinary coordination, even kidneys from marginal brain-dead donors can be successfully utilised to save lives. The immediate functioning of both kidneys despite a cold ischemia time of around 12 hours and the recipient's discharge with normal kidney function after 10 days are particularly encouraging. Our aim is to ensure that no potentially usable organ is lost because of donor age alone. This achievement reflects the commitment and teamwork of the entire transplant team at AIIMS, ORBO, the Army Research and Referral Hospital and Command Hospital Chandimandir," said Prof Dr Asuri Krishna, Department of Surgical Disciplines, AIIMS New Delhi



The organs were transported from Chandigarh to New Delhi by an Army helicopter, enabling rapid and safe transfer of the donated kidneys.