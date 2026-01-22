AIIMS Delhi hits 1,000 robotic surgeries milestone in 13 months

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has taken a significant step towards advancing surgical care by installing a state-of-the-art surgical robot in its Department of Surgical Disciplines, according to a release.



The use of robotic surgery underscores AIIMS' commitment to enhancing patient care, enabling execution of complex surgical procedures with unmatched precision and keeping pace with global advancements in medical technology.



Robotic surgery at the Department of Surgical Disciplines has been initiated more than year ago to address intricate surgical challenges. The adoption of the surgical robot represents a crucial development in making minimally invasive and highly precise surgeries accessible to a larger population, setting a benchmark for public healthcare in India, AIIMS said in its release.