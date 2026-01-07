AIIMS Bibinagar on track to open by June

HYDERABAD: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar project has achieved 85.97% physical completion by December and is on track for full completion by June this year, according to officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The progress was reviewed at a PRAGATI meeting on Tuesday.

Officials said the Centre’s PRAGATI mechanism has played a decisive role in fast-tracking three long-delayed third-generation AIIMS projects—Jammu, Guwahati and Bibinagar—enabling them to move rapidly towards full operations.