AIIMS Bhopal hosts lectures on homeopathy, research paper writing

Bhopal: The Department of AYUSH and the Research Cell of AIIMS Bhopal organised a guest lecture programme featuring sessions on the role of homeopathy in managing Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)/Motor Neuron Disease (MND) and research paper writing, officials said on Sunday.

The programme, held on Friday, was attended by faculty members, researchers, clinicians and students.

AIIMS Bhopal Executive Director Prof (Dr) Madhabananda Kar, who was the chief guest, stressed the importance of interdisciplinary healthcare, evidence-based research and effective scientific communication.