AIIMS Bhopal hosts lectures on homeopathy, research paper writing

Bhopal: The Department of AYUSH and the Research Cell of AIIMS Bhopal organised a guest lecture programme featuring sessions on the role of homeopathy in managing Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)/Motor Neuron Disease (MND) and research paper writing, officials said on Sunday.
The programme, held on Friday, was attended by faculty members, researchers, clinicians and students.
AIIMS Bhopal Executive Director Prof (Dr) Madhabananda Kar, who was the chief guest, stressed the importance of interdisciplinary healthcare, evidence-based research and effective scientific communication.
The first lecture was delivered by homeopathy expert Prof (Dr) A K Gupta on the role of homeopathy in the management of ALS/MND.
According to an AIIMS Bhopal release, Gupta discussed clinical perspectives and integrative healthcare approaches aimed at improving patient care and quality of life.
The second lecture was delivered by Dr Nakul Parashar on research paper writing and publication.
He spoke on manuscript preparation, publication ethics, journal selection, peer review, research integrity and international indexing systems, including Scopus and Web of Science, the release said.
The programme concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session on clinical research and academic publishing, it added.
AIIMS Bhopal said the event reaffirmed the institute's commitment to promoting interdisciplinary research, academic excellence and evidence-based healthcare.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.