AIDSO plans mass student mobilisation against alleged ABVP violence at Jadavpur University

Kolkata, West Bengal (PTI): Left-leaning student organisation AIDSO on Friday said it would mobilise students against alleged violent activities by the ABVP in campuses of higher educational institutions, including Jadavpur University.
The AIDSO also called for launching a student movement to save government schools allegedly plagued by poor infrastructure problems.
The student wing of SUCI(Communist) announced a programme for a proposed gathering of around 30,000 students on September 1 as part of its campaign against the ABVP.
The AIDSO accused the RSS-affiliated student body of being involved in violence and disruption on campuses.
The announcement came days after clashes and vandalism involving ABVP activists and Left-leaning student groups.
The university had subsequently initiated steps to inquire into the incidents.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.