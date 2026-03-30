AIDSO criticizes SSLC language policy shift amid ongoing exams

BENGALURU: The state committee of the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) has criticised the state government’s recent decision not to include the marks for the third language in the SSLC examination and introduce a grading system for the paper. The move effectively makes the third language not compulsory for passing the examination and reduces the total marks to 525, it said.

The organisation said the decision appears to be a step towards implementing a bilingual policy in the state, a demand long raised by language and education experts. The AIDSO also objected to the timing and manner of the announcement, noting that it was made in the middle of the examination process.

The AIDSO termed the move “undemocratic” and said introducing policies in the name of students’ welfare without discussions could set a precedent for decisions that may be detrimental to the community. It also expressed concern that changes were made at the end of the academic year without consulting teachers and parents.

The organisation reiterated its support for a bilingual policy that includes the mother tongue and English, but urged the government to adopt a consultative approach involving all stakeholders.