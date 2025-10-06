Aided school appointments: Kerala government softens stance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has softened its stance towards Christian-aided school managements in the wake of the latter's protest over the delay in approving staff appointments, citing implementation of a Supreme Court order on reservation for the differently abled.

General Education Minister V Sivankuty, who had adopted a tough line earlier, assured on Saturday that the government has an 'open mind' in resolving the issue through discussions.

The concerns of managements have been conveyed to the chief minister, he said in a statement.

In March this year, the Supreme Court had allowed teaching and non-teaching posts, other than those earmarked for the differently abled people, to be regularised by the government in aided schools under the Nair Service Society (NSS).

The government has maintained that the apex court order was applicable only to the schools under the NSS management.

Sivankutty had recently flayed a section of the aided school managements for not reporting vacancies of differently-abled candidates.