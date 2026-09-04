Beyond E20: AIDA, IIT Delhi lay out roadmap for flex-fuel mobility

New Delhi: The All India Distillers’ Association (AIDA) and IIT Delhi have unveiled a policy roadmap for scaling Flex-Fuel Vehicles (FFVs) as India looks to expand ethanol use beyond E20, with the study focusing on vehicle technology, fuel pricing, infrastructure and consumer adoption.



The white paper, titled 'Flex-Fuel Vehicles (FFV): Enabling Energy Security and Sustainable Mobility in India,' was launched at the AIDA Green Energy Seminar 2026, bringing together policymakers, automakers, ethanol producers, fuel companies, researchers and technology experts, according to an official release.



The study examines the key requirements for developing a commercially viable FFV ecosystem, including vehicle technology, fuel pricing, infrastructure readiness, sustainable feedstock, consumer acceptance, financing and market development.