AICTE warns higher education institutions against denying admission to NIOS graduates

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has issued a strong warning to higher education institutions across India about their admission processes for students who graduated from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

The council emphasised that NIOS qualifications are fully valid and should be considered in the same way as certificates from other recognised boards, such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), and state boards.

This warning follows many complaints from students who were allegedly denied admission despite meeting all eligibility standards, News18 reports.

“It has been brought to the notice of the Council that some AICTE-approved higher education institutions have denied admission to students who have passed their examination through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), despite these students fulfilling the prescribed eligibility criteria," the council said.

According to the AICTE, refusing admission to such students violates the National Education Policy (NEP) and their right to pursue further and professional education.

The regulator also clarified the status of NIOS, saying, “NIOS is an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and is recognised on par with other national and state boards such as CBSE, CISCE, and State Boards of School Education."