AICTE unveils Defence Technology minor degree, opens pathways to DRDO and Armed Forces careers

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) rolled out a Model Curriculum last week for Minor Degree in Defence Technology for undergraduate engineering and technology students, aimed at building a skilled workforce for India’s growing defence sector.

Launched by AICTE Chairman TG Sitharam in the presence of senior defence and industry leaders, the programme is designed to equip students with expertise in missiles, drones, aeronautical systems, naval technologies, weapon systems, cybersecurity, and advanced materials. The curriculum also includes field visits, seminars, and hands-on projects for practical exposure.