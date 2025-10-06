AICTE unveils Defence Technology minor degree, opens pathways to DRDO and Armed Forces careers

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) rolled out a Model Curriculum last week for Minor Degree in Defence Technology for undergraduate engineering and technology students, aimed at building a skilled workforce for India’s growing defence sector.
Launched by AICTE Chairman TG Sitharam in the presence of senior defence and industry leaders, the programme is designed to equip students with expertise in missiles, drones, aeronautical systems, naval technologies, weapon systems, cybersecurity, and advanced materials. The curriculum also includes field visits, seminars, and hands-on projects for practical exposure.
“India is undergoing a significant transformation in the defence sector, and nurturing skilled talent is critical for Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Sitharam, underscoring how the initiative will connect classrooms with the nation’s strategic needs.
Industry leaders, including SIDM President Rajinder Singh Bhatia, hailed it as a step towards overcoming the shortage of industry-ready manpower in defence manufacturing.
With the defence sector expanding under the Make in India push, experts say the programme could become a direct career gateway to DRDO, the Armed Forces, and leading defence firms, aligning higher education with national priorities.