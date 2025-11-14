AICTE to finalise draft Professional Engineers Bill 2025 before Winter Parliament session

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will soon hold a meeting to finalise the draft of the Professional Engineers Bill 2025, which seeks to regulate the engineering profession by requiring engineers to register with a statutory body, officials familiar with the matter said on Thursday, November 13.

The Bill is expected to be introduced during the upcoming winter session of Parliament, which runs from December 1 to December 19.

“We have received lots of suggestions from various stakeholders. A meeting will be held next week to discuss the suggestions that we have received and finalise the draft. After finalisation, the Bill will be sent to the education ministry and may be presented in the upcoming session of Parliament,” a senior AICTE official told Hindustan Times.

The draft legislation, drafted by an AICTE expert group chaired by MS Ananth, former director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, was made available for stakeholder feedback from March 19 to April 10.

The Bill proposes establishing a 27-member Indian Professional Engineers' Council (IPEC) to register certified engineers, comparable to the current regulatory bodies for attorneys, doctors, and pharmacists.

Once passed, it will establish a national licensing system to improve professional accountability and enforce uniform standards throughout the engineering sector.

AICTE has about 5,800 affiliated engineering and diploma institutes, with over 30 lakh students enrolled.