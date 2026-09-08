AICTE, Nemetschek India join hands to set up AEC Centres of Excellence across 10 institutions

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has entered into a partnership with Nemetschek India Private Limited to strengthen industry-oriented learning in the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) sector.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two organisations will establish AEC Centres of Excellence in 10 AICTE-affiliated institutions, with a focus on creating an ecosystem where students can gain exposure to technologies and skills increasingly being used in the construction and infrastructure industries.

According to AICTE's announcement, the initiative is expected to upskill and reskill more than 25,000 students in civil and related disciplines.