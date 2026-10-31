AICTE extends Industry Fellowship Programme 2026-27 registration deadline to October 31

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has extended the deadline for industry registration under Phase II of its Industry Fellowship Programme (IFP) 2026-27 to October 31.

Eligible companies and organisations can complete the onboarding process through the official portal, ifp.aicte.gov.in. The programme aims to strengthen ties between technical institutions and industry by giving faculty members exposure to workplace practices, emerging technologies and industry requirements.

The extension applies to industry registration, not necessarily to applications by individual faculty members. The current notice does not specify a separate deadline for faculty applications.