AICTE chairman inaugurates IDE bootcamp for PM SHRI school staff

New Delhi: AICTE Chairman Prof. TG Sitharam centrally inaugurated the Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp for Principals and Teachers of PM SHRI Schools on Wednesday through an online mode. The bootcamp is being conducted simultaneously at 14 locations across 12 States.



Addressing the participants, Prof. TG Sitharam said that education must move beyond rote learning to enable students to think, design and create.

He emphasised that the IDE Bootcamp is a crucial initiative to equip teachers with experiential, product-oriented learning approaches.

By integrating design thinking, innovation pedagogy and entrepreneurship at the school level, he said, the programme will help institutionalise innovation practices in schools and nurture a confident, future-ready generation of problem-solvers.



Highlighting the importance of leadership at the school level, Additional Secretary and Director, Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Dheeraj Sahu said that the IDE Bootcamp aims to equip principals and teachers with the right knowledge, frameworks and tools to effectively guide innovation under the PM SHRI Schools initiative.

