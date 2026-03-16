AIC BIMTECH organises Tathagat Innovest, hosts India Edition of Startup World Cup

Another engagement during the event was a roundtable discussion with a vision of working for and from Gautam Buddha Nagar towards supporting innovation as the “Tathagat Innovation Corridor”. It brought together more than 25 representatives from incubators, industries, startups, investors and academia on a single platform. The discussion focused on collaborative initiatives needed to accelerate startup creation, strengthen incubation support and build sustainable innovation infrastructure aligned with the vision of Viksit UP 2047 and Viksit Bharat 2047. The event was executed with the support of AIC BIMTECH-supported startup Reskill, founded by Punit Jain.

Established in 2017 under the aegis of the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Government of India, and situated within the BIMTECH campus, AIC BIMTECH has supported over 500 startups, enabled more than 7,000 jobs and facilitated over 200 industry and global partnerships. Through initiatives such as Tathagat Innovest, the centre continues to strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem while enabling startups to scale and connect with global opportunities along with new incubation development and ecosystem nurturing activities.

Inspired by its founders, Late Basant Kumar Birla and Sarala Birla, BIMTECH offers programmes such as PGDM, PGDM (International Business), PGDM (Insurance Business Management), PGDM (Retail Management), PGDM-Online and Fellow programmes (FPM/E-FPM), nurturing individuals into global leaders. BIMTECH is among the globally recognised B-schools in management education, supported by its alumni network of over 8,000 individuals placed across the world.