AIBE XXII application correction window closes on October 30; check editable fields

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the application correction window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII on October 30, 2026. Candidates who have submitted their applications and paid the examination fee can use the facility to correct eligible details on the official AIBE website.

The correction window is scheduled to open on October 29, a day after the deadline for online fee payment. Candidates who have registered but not paid the fee must complete the payment by October 28 to be eligible for the correction facility, according to the examination schedule.

The AIBE XXII examination is scheduled for November 29, 2026. Admit cards are expected to be available from November 14.