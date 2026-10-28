AIBE XXII application correction window closes on October 30; check editable fields

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the application correction window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII on October 30, 2026. Candidates who have submitted their applications and paid the examination fee can use the facility to correct eligible details on the official AIBE website.
The correction window is scheduled to open on October 29, a day after the deadline for online fee payment. Candidates who have registered but not paid the fee must complete the payment by October 28 to be eligible for the correction facility, according to the examination schedule.
The AIBE XXII examination is scheduled for November 29, 2026. Admit cards are expected to be available from November 14.
Which details cannot be edited?
The BCI has specified that candidates cannot change the following details during the correction window:
Caste category
Examination city preferences
Registered email ID
Registered mobile number
Candidates should check the remaining entries in their application forms and make any permitted corrections before the deadline. The correction facility is available online through the official examination portal.
AIBE XXII 2026: Important dates
Candidates can check the latest notices and access the application portal through the official AIBE website.
How to correct the AIBE XXII application form
Candidates should follow these steps once the correction facility becomes available:
Visit the official AIBE website.
Open the AIBE XXII application or candidate login link.
Log in using the registered credentials.
Review the application form and identify the details that need correction.
Edit the permitted fields and verify the information before submitting the changes.
Save the updated application and retain a copy for future reference.
Candidates should check the revised form carefully before final submission. The correction facility does not permit changes to every field, and candidates should not assume that details excluded by the BCI can be modified.
Application fee and eligibility
The reported application fee is Rs 3,500 for General and OBC candidates and Rs 2,500 for SC, ST and persons with disabilities (PwD). The fee is non-refundable and non-transferable. Candidates should verify the applicable category and payment instructions on the official portal.
The AIBE is conducted by the BCI to assess whether law graduates meet the required standard to practise law in India. Candidates who qualify are awarded a Certificate of Practice, subject to the applicable rules. The examination is conducted in offline, pen-and-paper mode and is designed to assess candidates’ basic legal knowledge and analytical skills.
Revised syllabus for AIBE XXII
The BCI has also issued a revised subject-wise syllabus for AIBE XXII, specifying the distribution of 100 questions across 19 legal subjects. Candidates preparing for the November examination should refer to the revised syllabus rather than relying solely on older preparation material.
With the correction window closing on October 30, candidates should ensure that all permitted changes are submitted by the deadline and continue to monitor the official website for admit card notifications and further examination instructions.