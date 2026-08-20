AIBE 22 Registration 2026 underway: List of details and documents required to fill application form

The BCI has activated the AIBE 22 registration link for the candidates. To register for AIBE 22, candidates can go to the official website - aibe.digivarsity.online on August 19, 2026. The last date to apply is October 27, 2026. The last date of application fee payment via online mode is October 28, 2026.

How to apply for AIBE 22 2026?

Candidates can check the steps below on how to fill the AIBE 22 application form 2026.

Visit aibe.digivarsity.online

Click on the Registration link

Provide all the required details such as enrollment state, enrollment number, name, mobile number, etc.

Enter your personal details

Submit the AIBE 22 application form 2026

You will receive the registration ID & password on your email id and phone number

Re-log in and submit the AIBE 22 2026 application fee

Documents required to fill AIBE 22 Application form

The list of documents required to fill AIBE 22 application form 2026 have been mentioned below -

Matriculation Certificate

Intermediate/Diploma Certificate

3-Year/5-Year LLB Certificate

Passport-Size Photograph

Signature

Advocate ID Card (if issued by State Bar Council)

Enrollment Certificate

Scanned photo & signature

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

AIBE 22 Application Fee 2026

The AIBE 22 examination fee 2026 has been fixed as follows:

General / OBC candidates: ₹3,500/- (Three thousand five hundred only)

SC / ST/ PWD candidates: ₹2,500/- (Two thousand five hundred only)

The fee once paid is non-refundable and non-transferable. Applications without payment of the prescribed fee shall be considered incomplete and will not be processed. Candidates must retain the payment receipt/transaction ID for future reference.