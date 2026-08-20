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AIBE 22 Registration 2026 underway: List of details and documents required to fill application form

The last date to make corrections in the AIBE 22 application form 2026 is October 30
AIBE 22 Registration 2026 underway: List of details and documents required to fill application form
AIBE 22 Registration 2026 underway: List of details and documents required to fill application form
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The BCI has activated the AIBE 22 registration link for the candidates. To register for AIBE 22,  candidates can go to the official website - aibe.digivarsity.online on August 19, 2026. The last date to apply is October 27, 2026. The last date of application fee payment via online mode is October 28, 2026.

How to apply for AIBE 22 2026?

Candidates can check the steps below on how to fill the AIBE 22 application form 2026.

  • Visit aibe.digivarsity.online

  • Click on the Registration link 

  • Provide all the required details such as enrollment state, enrollment number, name, mobile number, etc.

  • Enter your personal details

  • Submit the AIBE 22 application form 2026

  • You will receive the registration ID & password on your email id and phone number

  • Re-log in and submit the AIBE 22 2026 application fee 

Documents required to fill AIBE 22 Application form

The list of documents required to fill AIBE 22 application form 2026 have been mentioned below - 

  • Matriculation Certificate

  • Intermediate/Diploma Certificate

  • 3-Year/5-Year LLB Certificate

  • Passport-Size Photograph

  • Signature

  • Advocate ID Card (if issued by State Bar Council)

  • Enrollment Certificate

  • Scanned photo & signature

  • Category Certificate (if applicable)

  • Disability Certificate (if applicable)

AIBE 22 Application Fee 2026

The AIBE 22 examination fee 2026 has been fixed as follows:

  • General / OBC candidates: ₹3,500/- (Three thousand five hundred only)

  • SC / ST/ PWD candidates: ₹2,500/- (Two thousand five hundred only)

The fee once paid is non-refundable and non-transferable. Applications without payment of the prescribed fee shall be considered incomplete and will not be processed. Candidates must retain the payment receipt/transaction ID for future reference.

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