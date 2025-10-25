AIBE 20 registration window to close soon, apply before THIS date

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon end the registration window for the All India Bar Examination XX (AIBE 20).

Candidates who plan to appear for the exam should submit their applications on the official website by October 28, 2025. The deadline for fee payment is October 29, 2025.

Applicants will be allowed to make corrections to their registration forms until October 31, 2025.

The AIBE 20 examination will take place on November 30, 2025, and admission cards will be available for download from November 15, 2025.

The application fee for AIBE 20 candidates across various categories is as follows:

General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates: Rs. 3,500

Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates: Rs. 2,500

How to apply for AIBE 20:

Visit allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the AIBE XX registration link on the homepage.

Register and fill in the application form.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Save and print the confirmation page for reference.

Here are some important dates for AIBE 20 candidates:

Registration process begins: September 29

Registration ends: October 28

Application fee payment window: September 29- October 29

Last date of correction in registration form: October 31

Release of Hall Tickets: November 15

Exam Date: November 30

Candidates are urged to complete their registration by the deadline and to check the official website on a frequent basis for updates on the admit card and exam details.