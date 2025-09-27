AIBE 20 registration window now open | Check details HERE

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially opened the registration window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 on September 29, 2025. Eligible candidates can now apply online through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com .

The registration process will remain open until October 28, 2025, while the last date for fee payment is October 29, 2025.

For candidates in Tamil Nadu as well as the rest of India, this exam marks a critical step, as qualifying AIBE is mandatory to practice law across the country. The offline examination is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025, across multiple centres nationwide.

Key dates

Registration opens: September 29, 2025





Last date for registration: October 28, 2025





Last date for fee payment: October 29, 2025





Last date for form correction: October 31, 2025





Admit card release: November 15, 2025





Exam date: November 30, 2025





Eligibility

The exam is open to candidates who have completed either a three-year or five-year LLB degree recognised by the BCI. Final-year students are also eligible, provided they do not have any backlogs.

The AIBE is designed to evaluate whether an advocate possesses the practical knowledge and skills required to practice law effectively.

Documents required for registration

Applicants will need to upload the following documents while filling out the form:

Passport-sized photograph





Signature





LLB graduation certificate





LLB mark sheets





(If applicable) LLM certificate and mark sheet





State Bar Council ID card (for registered advocates)





How to apply for AIBE 20

Candidates can complete their registration in five simple steps:

Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com , and click on the AIBE 20 registration link.



Enter the required personal and academic details to create a login ID and password.



Choose the preferred language for the examination.



Registration credentials (ID and password) will be sent via SMS and email.



Log in to the portal again and pay the registration fee via debit card, credit card, or net banking.





Applicants are advised to carefully review all information entered, retain their login details safely, and track the official website for updates on admit card release and further announcements.