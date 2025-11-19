AIBE 20: BCI issues guidelines to accommodate visually impaired candidates

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has issued crucial guidelines for blind and low-vision applicants preparing for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX or AIBE 20, which is slated for November 30, 2025.

The directive aims to increase inclusion in the legal profession by enhancing support mechanisms, including scribe assistance, access to assistive technology, and exemptions from paper-based exams.

According to the announcement, these procedures have been implemented to promote the enrollment of differently abled applicants and provide equitable chances during the certification process, EduGraph reports.

The BCI has made it clear that candidates with certain visual impairments may be completely excluded from the Hindi language test (Test V), depending on their level of disability.

To qualify for these benefits, applicants must provide a medical certificate from a government-recognised ophthalmologist verifying at least 40 per cent visual impairment, in compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act of 2016.

The certificate must clearly state the level of visual loss and the required assistive aids.

BCI has also permitted applicants to check the computer system and install NVDA (screen-reading software) the day before the exam to guarantee easy navigation throughout the CBT.

Candidates may write the examination alone using assistive software or with the assistance of a scribe.

Scribes shall be appointed and eligible according to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment's rules.

Additionally, visually impaired applicants will be given 20 extra minutes each hour, for a total of one hour, to complete the three-hour AIBE 20.