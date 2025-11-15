AIBE 20 admit cards to be OUT today

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is anticipated to release admit cards for the 20th All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) today, November 15, via its official website, allindiabarexamination.com. The exam is set for November 30, 2025.

AIBE 20 will take place in a single season, from 1 PM to 4 PM. The test, noted for its rigorous assessment of legal knowledge, continues to function as a pathway for law graduates to practice in courts across India.

The AIBE is more than a formality; it serves as a litmus test for anyone seeking to enter the legal profession. For candidates, the admission card is more than just a ticket; it represents the first tangible symbol of months, if not years, of academic effort and professional aspiration.

Meanwhile, the BCI faces the recurring issue of guaranteeing a smooth procedure for tens of thousands of candidates while maintaining administrative efficiency and tight compliance protocols.

Candidates can follow the following steps to download the AIBE 20 admit card 2025:

Navigate to the official website, allindiabarexamination.com .

Click on the AIBE 20 admit card download link on the homepage.

On the new page, enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details on the official website.

Download the AIBE 20 admit card 2025 and get a hard copy of the same.

Candidates are urged to check the official website for complete information on the AIBE 20 recruitment procedure.

After downloading, candidates should double-check all of their personal information, including their name, portrait, and signature. Any irregularities must be reported to the Bar Council immediately.