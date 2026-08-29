AIAPGET admit card 2026 released for 49 candidates; re-exam in Jaipur on Sept 1

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced the release of admit cards for 49 candidates eligible to appear in a re-examination of All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) to be held in Jaipur on September 1.
On August 22, the NTA decided to conduct a re-exam on September 1 for the 49 candidates who could not complete the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) due to a power failure at their Jaipur centre – Shri Satya Sai PG College.
The re-exam scheduled for these 49 candidates on September 1 will be held from 10 am at Rajasthan College of Engineering for Women, Jaipur, according to a statement.
On Saturday, the NTA said, “Admit cards for the re-examination have now been released for all the 49 affected candidates. The candidates are advised to download their Admit Card from the official AIAPGET website and carefully check the details mentioned therein.”
The statement, issued by NTA’s Director (Exam), said, “The candidates are required to appear at the examination centre mentioned in the Admit Card on 01 September 2026 and report as per the reporting time specified therein.”
“Candidates must bring a printed copy of the Admit Card along with the other documents/items as specified in the Admit Card. The candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTA website for the latest updates regarding the examination,” it said.
In an earlier message on X, the NTA had said, “The AIAPGET examination was conducted for 36,979 registered candidates in Shift-I on 22 August 2026, in which 35,837 candidates appeared at 200 centres across the country.”
“The examination was completed for 35,788 candidates. However, at Shri Satya Sai PG College Centre, in Jaipur, where 192 candidates appeared for the examination, 49 candidates could not complete the examination due to a power failure at the centre, attributed to Eduquity Career Technologies Private Limited, the exam-conducting agency,” it said.
Later, the NTA issued a show-cause notice to Eduquity Career Technologies Pvt Ltd for the lapses in the conduct of the AIAPGET examination at a centre in Jaipur on August 22.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.