AIAPGET 2026 results out as over 25,000 candidates qualify across Ayurveda and Homoeopathy

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS): The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the results of All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance (AIAPGET) –2026, with Vinod emerging as the topper in the Ayurveda discipline and Ayyamolia Akshaya coming first among Homoeopathy course aspirants, an official said.
In a post on X, the NTA said, “AIAPGET 2026 final answer keys officially released. Candidates can access the final answer keys and check their answers at the official examination portal.”
The AIAPGET-2026 examination, conducted at 205 Centres in 104 cities on August 22, recorded the appearance of 49,864 candidates. A re-exam was held on September 1 for 49 candidates in Jaipur due to power-cut-related disruption in the earlier attempt.
Of the 49,864 candidates who appeared in AIAPGET–2026, 31,178 were female, and 18,686 were male, the statement said.
Of these, 35,838 candidates appeared for admission to the Ayurveda course and 10,643 for Homoeopathy. A total of 2,649 candidates appeared for Unani and 734 for Siddha, the statement said.
As many as 19,920 Ayurveda course aspirants and 5,934 Homoeopathy course candidates were declared qualified by the NTA.
The NTA conducted AIAPGET-2026 on behalf of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH), in consultation with the Ministry of AYUSH, in a statement.
The NTA said that it has no role in counselling. Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will conduct counselling for admission to All India quota seats in Government, Government Aided, National Institutions, Central and Deemed to be Universities (Established under Central Act)/ and designated State / Union Territories (UT's), the statement said.
Counselling Authority(s) will conduct counselling for admission to State/UT quota seats based on candidates' AIAPGET-2026 merit, choice of subject and fulfilment of their eligibility criteria, guidelines, domicile criteria and applicable reservation policies, it said.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.