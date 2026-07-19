AI will transform, not diminish, India's IT services industry: Anand Mahindra

New Delhi: Tech Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra has dismissed concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) will undermine India's IT services industry, asserting that the sector's role will evolve and become even more significant as enterprises increasingly adopt AI at scale.

Addressing shareholders at the company's annual general meeting (AGM), Mahindra said every major technological shift has sparked fears about job losses and disruption, but AI should instead be viewed as a catalyst for the next phase of growth for the industry.