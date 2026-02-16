Firuzjon Sodiqov highlights AI’s role in improving government services

New Delhi: Deputy Chair at the Artificial Intelligence Council under the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, Firuzjon Sodiqov, on Monday, highlighted the transformative role artificial intelligence (AI) can play in governance, saying the country is focused on leveraging AI to improve the speed and quality of public services for citizens.



Speaking to ANI, he said, "First of all, what we focus on is improving the quality of services and speed of services for citizens by using AI and deploying AI in different sectors."



The representative noted that the use of AI tools and models would significantly enhance administrative efficiency, especially in areas that have traditionally relied on manual processes.