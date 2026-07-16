AI will create jobs and drive economic growth despite short term disruption, says Fed Chair Kevin Warsh

Washington: Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh has said that the United States is witnessing the biggest wave of business investment in a generation, driven largely by artificial intelligence (AI), and predicted that the technology would ultimately create jobs, lift productivity and strengthen the American economy despite short-term disruption.

Appearing before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday (local time) for his first semiannual monetary policy hearing since taking office seven weeks ago, Warsh repeatedly argued that AI should be viewed as a long-term economic opportunity rather than merely a source of labour market anxiety.