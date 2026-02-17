Transformative AI will create jobs, not eliminate them, says Amitabh Kant

New Delhi: India's demographic strength and technological ambition position it uniquely in the global artificial intelligence (AI) race, said Amitabh Kant, Former G20 Sherpa of India, while speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.



Highlighting the country's youthful energy and vibrancy, Kant said the massive interest among young Indians in AI reflects the transformative potential of the technology.



"India has tremendous energy, great vibrancy, huge, huge number of young people," Kant said. "This very powerful technology will change fundamentally the way we live and the way we will grow and evolve."

He added that India must leverage AI to build a more equal society and reach its people.