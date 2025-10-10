AI & wildlife protection: Odisha to introduce HAWK system. Know more here!

On Thursday, October 9, the state government launched the Hostile Activity Watch Kernel (HAWK) system, an advanced data-driven platform aimed at revolutionising wildlife crime monitoring and enforcement. The cloud-based information management system, developed by the wildlife wing of the state Forest Department in collaboration with the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and NTT DATA, was unveiled by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati during the valedictory ceremony of the 71st National Wildlife Week 2025, reported The New Indian Express.

Features of HAWK

HAWK, an India-developed conservation technology platform, integrates real-time data analytics, artificial intelligence, and centralised intelligence to empower enforcement agencies and frontline forest staff.

The platform includes robust features such as centralised data management, real-time case tracking, offender profiling, and hotspot prediction. These capabilities address challenges like fragmented records and delayed investigations, enabling swift and strategic action to combat forest and wildlife crimes.

Official statements

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati emphasised the transformative role of technology in conservation, stating, “Use of AI and technology is revolutionising conservation through fire detection, crime control and elephant monitoring near railway tracks. Wildlife conservation is a collective responsibility, with ongoing government efforts against poaching, deforestation and climate change, alongside initiatives for human-wildlife coexistence.”

Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia highlighted the urgency of adopting technological solutions, saying, “It was the need of the hour to introduce more technological solutions such as HAWK for wildlife protection in the state.”

PCCF (Wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha noted the system’s regional impact, stating, “Operational in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the HAWK is a significant leap for the state in modernising wildlife protection efforts. It strengthens inter-agency coordination and reinforces Odisha’s commitment to building a tech-enabled, intelligence-led approach to conservation enforcement.”

Awards and publications

During the event, renowned Indian orchidologist and botanist Sarat Chandra Misra received the prestigious State Level Chief Minister Award for Wildlife Conservation, 2025. Additionally, three publications were unveiled: Wildlife Odisha 2025, Wildlife Crime Investigation Manual, and a coffee table book titled Debrigarh: The Wild Heritage of Odisha.