AI use among school students rises, but higher-income families are pulling ahead, RAND study finds

Who is encouraging children to use AI

In May 2026, parents were asked what they tell their children about using AI for school or homework. Overall, 56 per cent said they encourage it to some degree, 24 per cent said they discourage all AI use for schoolwork, and 20 per cent said they had not discussed it with their children.

The responses differed by income. About two-thirds (67 per cent) of parents in the highest-income group said they encourage their children to use AI for schoolwork, compared with 48 per cent of parents in the lowest-income group. Most parents who encouraged AI use said they did so with limits, such as using it for brainstorming or checking work rather than "to think for them". However, 17 per cent of the highest-income parents said they encourage their children to use AI wherever possible within school rules.

Parents' own AI habits were closely linked to what they told their children. Among parents who use AI frequently, 76 per cent encouraged their teenagers to use it for schoolwork, including 22 per cent who encouraged use wherever possible. Virtually no parents who never use AI encouraged use wherever possible.

When the researchers examined family income, parents' own AI use, parents' views on whether AI harms critical thinking and whether they see AI use as cheating together, only two factors predicted encouragement: how often parents used AI themselves and whether they considered AI use to be cheating. The authors call this a "do as I do" relationship.