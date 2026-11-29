New Delhi: Demand for artificial intelligence (AI) skills is expanding beyond traditional technology roles, with professionals from non-technology backgrounds accounting for 50 per cent of AI learners on online professional training platform Simplilearn, according to data released by the company.

Enrolments in AI courses grew by over 40 per cent year-on-year, while enrolments in Agentic AI programmes more than doubled between October 2025 and September 2026, according to findings from Simplilearn Data Labs.

The data points to growing demand for AI skills across business functions, including finance, human resources and supply chain management. IT and software professionals accounted for around 40 per cent of the platform's AI learners, while those from non-technology backgrounds emerged as the fastest-growing segment.

"We are also seeing AI learning extend well beyond technology teams, with professionals across functions looking to understand and apply these capabilities in their respective roles," said Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Simplilearn.

Experienced professionals are also accounting for a significant share of demand for AI training, with those having more than eight years of work experience constituting 45 per cent of AI learners on the platform.

Across all training categories, professionals aged between 30 and 40 years, typically with eight to 15 years of work experience, accounted for 49 per cent of learners, followed by senior leaders at 25 per cent and early-career professionals at 17 per cent.

"Experienced professionals are increasingly recognising that the skills that helped them build their careers may need to evolve as the nature of work changes," Dalal said.

The findings also showed that 91 per cent of learners who registered on the platform during the 12-month period funded their professional training independently.

Career advancement, including securing a promotion, a new job or a salary increase, was a key motivation for 34 per cent of learners, while another 30 per cent pursued training to improve their existing skills.

Apart from AI and machine learning, cybersecurity, project management, and business and leadership programmes were among the most sought-after learning areas during the period.

The findings are based on Simplilearn's own learner data for the 12 months ended September 2026. During this period, its learner base in India grew by over 67 per cent year-on-year, compared with global growth of over 65 per cent. The company did not disclose absolute learner numbers in the release.

"We believe the ability to combine domain expertise with technology fluency and practical application will become an increasingly important differentiator in the workplace," Dalal added.