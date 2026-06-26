AI unlikely to replace jobs on catastrophic scale, says Goldman Sachs

New Delhi: Despite rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and growing concerns over mass job losses, a new Goldman Sachs report argues that fears of an imminent "AI job apocalypse" are overstated, although the technology is expected to significantly reshape labour markets over the coming decade.



The report, titled An AI Job Apocalypse, brings together views from economists and AI experts, who broadly agree that while AI will displace workers, it is also likely to create new employment opportunities over time.

Joseph Briggs, Senior Global Economist at Goldman Sachs, estimates that more than 9 per cent of the labour force, or around 15 million workers in the United States, could be displaced during a 10-year AI transition. However, he believes the disruption will be temporary.

"Despite our expectation that AI-related job losses will lead to a meaningful amount of labour displacement, we continue to expect that labour market headwinds will be temporary. Key to this view is our expectation that over the long run AI will create many new jobs even as it destroys existing ones," Briggs said.