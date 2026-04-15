AI tool for inclusive development: Vice President

New Delhi: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday called for embracing artificial intelligence as a force for greater good, saying it is empowering governments to serve better than ever before.
Addressing the 5th Dr Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture on 'AI for Good Governance' here, Radhakrishnan also said that AI is an enabler for building a Viksit Bharat that is inclusive, efficient, and future-ready.
He noted that India is at the forefront of leveraging AI which strengthens the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.
Artificial intelligence, he opined, is not just a technological revolution but a human revolution.
He expressed pride in the fact that parliamentary papers are now available in multiple Indian languages through AI interfaces. He also highlighted India's national AI-powered language platform, Bhashini, as a significant step towards inclusive governance and linguistic empowerment.
Elaborating on the application of AI across sectors, the vice president said that in healthcare, artificial intelligence is playing a transformative role through initiatives such as AI-assisted TB screening, AI-enabled portable X-ray devices, and telemedicine platforms like eSanjeevani, ensuring that distance is no longer a barrier to healthcare access.
He added that similar transformative impacts are being witnessed in agriculture, MSMEs, cybersecurity, judiciary and administrative systems, emphasising that just as governance touches every field, AI too is now influencing every sector.
He underlined that the country ranks among the top nations globally, including a high position in global AI vibrancy rankings.
He highlighted key government initiatives such as the India AI Mission and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, which aim to strengthen the country;s technological ecosystem.
He also referred to the recent AI Impact Summit held in Delhi where India's leadership in AI was widely acknowledged, noting that global industry leaders expressed strong confidence in India's vast potential in artificial intelligence.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.