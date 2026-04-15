AI tool for inclusive development: Vice President

New Delhi: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday called for embracing artificial intelligence as a force for greater good, saying it is empowering governments to serve better than ever before.

Addressing the 5th Dr Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture on 'AI for Good Governance' here, Radhakrishnan also said that AI is an enabler for building a Viksit Bharat that is inclusive, efficient, and future-ready.