Leveraging AI for wider vernacular reach, says Yogita Swaroop



Addressing the Leaders' Plenary of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, the Prime Minister stated that India is committed to fostering a responsible and human-centric global ecosystem. "I have three suggestions for the ethical use of excellence and AI. First, a data framework for AI training should be developed while respecting data sovereignty. As the saying goes in AI, garbage in, garbage out. If the data is not secure, balanced, and reliable, the output will not be trustworthy. Therefore, a global trusted data framework is essential," Prime Minister Modi said.

Moving to the technical and corporate side of AI development, PM Modi called for the end of the era of "black box" algorithms culture, where AI decision-making is opaque and hidden. He advocated for a shift toward total transparency. "We need a glass box approach instead of a black box, where safety rules can be viewed and verified. Accountability will become clearer, and ethical behaviour in business will also be encouraged," he said. Invoking a famous thought experiment in AI safety research, the PM warned of the "Paperclip Problem"- a scenario where an AI with a narrow goal like making paperclips consumes all available resources because it lacks a moral compass.



"If a machine is given the goal of simply making paperclips, it will continue to do so, even at the cost of devouring all the world's resources," he cautioned. To prevent such unintended catastrophes, the PM asserted that AI requires clear human values and guidance integrated into its core programming. The PM stated that AI excellence cannot exist in a vacuum. By aligning technical progress with human ethics, India aims to lead the world in creating a digital ecosystem that is both innovative and safe.



"It is believed that this Summit will play a crucial role in building a human-centric, sensitive global AI ecosystem. If we look at history, we see that humans have transformed every disruption into a new opportunity. Today, we have once again faced such an opportunity. Together, we have to transform this disruption into humanity's biggest opportunity," the Prime Minister said.