AI to enter school curriculum from Class 3 by 2026-27

According to senior officials, a comprehensive framework is being designed to guide how AI concepts will be introduced and scaled across different grade levels in schools nationwide.

Training over one crore teachers

“We need to move quickly so that both students and teachers are equipped to engage with this technology over the next two to three years. The challenge lies in reaching more than one crore teachers nationwide and preparing them to teach AI-related concepts. The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) is developing the framework for this integration,” said School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar.

He noted that a pilot project is already underway to help teachers use AI tools in creating lesson plans and classroom content.

“Our goal is to prepare both learners and educators for the digital economy,” Kumar added.

CBSE’s existing AI modules

At present, over 18,000 CBSE-affiliated schools already offer AI as a skill subject starting from Class 6.

The curriculum includes a 15-hour module aimed at introducing the fundamentals of artificial intelligence. Students in Classes 9 to 12 can also opt for AI as an elective subject, reflecting growing interest in the field among school students.

AI, employment and the future workforce

Kumar made these remarks during the release of a NITI Aayog report on AI and employment, which warned that while two million traditional jobs may be displaced due to AI-led automation, the technology could also create eight million new roles, provided the right ecosystem is in place.

The report urged stronger collaboration between the India AI Talent Mission (yet to be launched) and the ongoing India AI Mission, and called for deeper partnerships among academia, government, and industry.

It also underlined the need for robust computing infrastructure and open access to data to nurture future innovators and researchers.

Emphasising the importance of timely coordination, the report concluded that India’s leadership in the global AI economy will depend on how effectively it aligns its education, talent, and technology strategies.

With collective efforts from all sectors, it said, India could not only safeguard its workforce but also shape the global AI landscape in the coming decade.