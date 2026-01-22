AI and telecom infra must grow together, Says TRAI Chair

"Now while our numbers may show we are number one in skilled manpower, we really are not. I am sorry, I am making this bold statement. I have spent six years in the skilled ecosystem. The type of people we are skilling are blue-collar workers, and they are also not in consonance with the industry requirements. There has to be a revamp of the system. We have to skill people, we have to re-skill them, and we have to up-skill them," Kochhar said.