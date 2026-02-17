AI Summit: India should strive for intelligence that works for every citizen reliably

As leaders, military scholars, diplomats and industry representatives gather in New Delhi for the AI Summit, it should not be mistaken for a conclave of coders speaking a language only machines understand. For many of us, myself included, it can seem difficult to grasp what will be discussed and how it affects daily life. Yet AI is no longer confined to laboratories or technology parks. It’s becoming an invisible assistant in governance, security, disaster response, business and even the household. The real question is not whether India can build powerful algorithms but whether digital intelligence can serve every citizen.

At its simplest, AI is about experiential learning. Just as a seasoned commander reads terrain or a farmer reads the sky before rain, AI studies patterns in large volumes of data, recognises trends and anticipates what may come next. When woven into governance, it allows the State to act early.