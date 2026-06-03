NITI Aayog's Roy pushes for AI applications in public services



New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions should be developed to address challenges in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare and education, as enterprises solving real-world problems will find a market for their products, Anna Roy, Principal Economic Advisor at NITI Aayog, told ANI today.



"AI is just a route. AI is a new technology. We should not get weighed in by just AI. AI needs to be linked to the ground challenges. What are the use cases? In agri, in health, in education, we face several access barriers, we face several challenges. So if your solutions are aimed at leveraging AI to address those challenges, then your enterprise will get a market," Roy said while speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview.



Roy, who is also the Mission Director of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), was speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the launch of the Women in Tech Accelerator Program.