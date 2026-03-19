Ai+ Smartphone partners with MI, KKR ahead of IPL 2026

"Cricket in India brings together fans, communities, and shared moments at an unmatched scale. Our approach to partnerships is focused on creating meaningful engagement and delivering experiences that feel relevant and accessible to fans. With Ai+ Smartphone, we look forward to building initiatives that deepen this connection and add value to the overall fan journey," said Binda Dey, CMO, Knight Riders Sports.

"Ai+ Smartphone's focus on delivering accessible, high-performance technology aligns well with the evolving expectations of today's fans. We look forward to collaborating on initiatives that enhance how fans engage with the game," said a spokesperson for five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians.

"Our partnership with Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders allows Ai+ Smartphone to connect with millions of fans where India's energy is most visible and alive," said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone.