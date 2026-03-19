Ai+ Smartphone partners with MI, KKR ahead of IPL 2026
New Delhi: Ai+ Smartphone will be the smartphone partner for Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming IPL season, with both teams expecting the association to boost fan engagement.
Through this association, Ai+ Smartphone, an India-built brand, aims to integrate across team platforms, fan experiences, and digital activations throughout the season, creating new opportunities for fans to engage with both the teams and the brand.
"For Ai+, the partnership represents more than brand visibility, it's when India comes together across cities, communities, and generations. By aligning with two of the league's most iconic franchises, Ai+ Smartphone aims to become part of those moments where competition, celebration, and collective excitement define the national conversation," said Ai+ Smartphone in a release.
Mumbai Indians are five time IPL champions, while Kolkata Knight Riders have won the T20 tournament three times.
"Cricket in India brings together fans, communities, and shared moments at an unmatched scale. Our approach to partnerships is focused on creating meaningful engagement and delivering experiences that feel relevant and accessible to fans. With Ai+ Smartphone, we look forward to building initiatives that deepen this connection and add value to the overall fan journey," said Binda Dey, CMO, Knight Riders Sports.
"Ai+ Smartphone's focus on delivering accessible, high-performance technology aligns well with the evolving expectations of today's fans. We look forward to collaborating on initiatives that enhance how fans engage with the game," said a spokesperson for five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians.
"Our partnership with Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders allows Ai+ Smartphone to connect with millions of fans where India's energy is most visible and alive," said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone.