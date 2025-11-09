AI skills revolution: IvySchool.ai joins IIT Guwahati to train future innovators

IvySchool.ai, a global learning platform empowering the next generation with AI, coding, and entrepreneurship skills, has partnered with National Skill Academia (NSA) at IIT Guwahati to bring next-generation training programs in Artificial Intelligence and Entrepreneurship to students across Northeast India.

The collaboration will reach learners in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, providing them with access to IvySchool.ai’s globally recognised AI certificate programs developed in collaboration with institutions such as Harvard, Stanford, MIT, and Wharton.

Designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application, the initiative will introduce self-paced and live-mode courses that focus on hands-on training in AI, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The goal is to enhance employability, foster entrepreneurial mindsets, and prepare students for the rapidly evolving future of work.

This partnership marks a major step in IvySchool.ai’s regional expansion, making world-class AI and entrepreneurship education accessible to college students across the Northeast through localized delivery and global certification.

Colleges and students interested in enrolling in the IvySchool.ai–NSA AI Certificate Programs at IIT Guwahati can contact contact@ivyschool.ai for enrollment details.