AI set to drive next phase of India's fintech growth: report

New Delhi: India's fintech sector is entering a new phase, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) moving beyond automation and analytics to become a strategic tool for executing and improving financial services, according to an ASSOCHAM-KPMG in India report.

The knowledge paper, ‘Beyond Digital Infrastructure’, released at the 3rd India International Fintech Festival, said India's strong Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), expanding connectivity and growing data ecosystems provide a strong foundation for large-scale AI adoption.