Report: AI impacting jobs worldwide, mass layoffs still avoided

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly transforming the economic and labour landscape, but its full impact is yet to be realised, according to a report by Merrill, a wealth management and investment division of Bank of America Corporation.



The report stated that the global economy is currently in an "in-between" phase where AI's effects have begun to emerge but are not fully visible.

It noted that "we are somewhere in between AI's economic and labour impacts, having emerged but not yet fully realised," highlighting that generative AI is operating at a speed and scale that would have seemed implausible just a few years ago.



According to the report, AI has already started disrupting the occupational mix, although it has not yet led to widespread displacement of entire job categories.