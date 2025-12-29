AI reshaping commerce industry from assisted buying to autonomous transactions: Report

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence is starting to reshape the commerce sector, with the shift moving beyond recommendations and customer support to AI agents that can independently complete purchases on behalf of consumers and businesses, highlighted a report by Global Payments Inc., which provides technology and services for processing payments.

This marks a shift from AI as a research tool to AI as an active participant in transactions.



It stated "In commerce, the transformation is just beginning......Consumers have already discovered that AI can be a powerful researcher, collator and collaborator when it comes to searching for items and services".



The report noted that another emerging application of AI is in household management. Citing an example, the report stated that a busy head of a family can instruct an AI agent to prepare weekly dinner plans, suggest recipes and create a shopping list using past purchases, brand preferences and budget limits.