AI race may depend more on access to power, infrastructure than chip supply: Morgan Stanley



The constraints could also affect semiconductor manufacturers if data centres are unable to install the chips they have ordered.

"If there's chip capacity expected to come online that cannot be deployed at data centers, we could see customers push out delivery or start canceling orders," the report warned.

However, Morgan Stanley expects Nvidia and Broadcom to meet their 2027 forecasts, citing their visibility into customer demand and infrastructure availability. It sees greater risks for suppliers of memory chips, optical equipment and other supporting components if deployment slows.

The report also indicated that the infrastructure challenge could persist beyond 2028, with the projected cumulative US data-centre power shortfall potentially widening to 68 GW by 2029.