AI-powered live transmission, translation deployed in Delhi Assembly: Speaker

New Delhi: An AI-powered live transcription and translation tool, BHASHINI, was used in Delhi Assembly, making it the first legislative body in the country to use the technology to improve legislative management, Speaker Vijender Gupta said.

The initiative to host a test pilot of the tool reflects the Delhi Legislative Assembly's commitment to adopting innovative technologies that can contribute to more efficient and accessible legislative processes, Gupta said on the first day of Monsoon session.