AI-powered application by Telangana girl grabs PM Modi’s attention

KHAMMAM: What if your phone could not only recognise the food on your plate but also suggest what you should eat next?

Twenty-two-year-old Talluri Pallavi from Khammam district has turned that idea into reality, developing an AI-powered nutrition assistant that uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) and computer vision to offer personalised dietary advice.

Her innovation has ignited a wave of pride in Khammam, as Pallavi topped the country in the Artificial Intelligence Programming Assistant (AIPA) category and received the National Award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi during the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh on Saturday.