AI policies must stay human-centric and evolve continuously, says TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: Industries minister TRB Rajaa has underscored the need for human-centric and continuously evolving AI policies while speaking at the inauguration of the Safe and Trusted AI Conclave, organised by IIT Madras’ Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI).

Emphasising that artificial intelligence should uplift every section of society, he said AI frameworks must remain flexible and open to frequent revisions.

“Unlike other policy domains where guidelines could remain unchanged for years, AI requires continuous policy tweaking due to its rapid pace of evolution,” said Rajaa at the event. He stressed that regulations should enable innovation rather than restricting it, warning that overly rigid rules could “suffocate what is possible”.