AI policies must stay human-centric and evolve continuously, says TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: Industries minister TRB Rajaa has underscored the need for human-centric and continuously evolving AI policies while speaking at the inauguration of the Safe and Trusted AI Conclave, organised by IIT Madras’ Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI).
Emphasising that artificial intelligence should uplift every section of society, he said AI frameworks must remain flexible and open to frequent revisions.
“Unlike other policy domains where guidelines could remain unchanged for years, AI requires continuous policy tweaking due to its rapid pace of evolution,” said Rajaa at the event. He stressed that regulations should enable innovation rather than restricting it, warning that overly rigid rules could “suffocate what is possible”.
Highlighting the government’s focus on inclusive growth, he said democratised AI is essential to ensure equitable access.
“Every single person needs to be able to access AI as easily as anybody else,” he said, cautioning the technology would fail its purpose if it excludes those without the means to connect to it.
The minister said the government is committed to ensuring AI reaches “the last person who needs to be reached”, aligning with the state’s model of inclusive governance.
He added AI has the potential to significantly uplift rural workers and MSMEs, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering distributed and inclusive growth across the state.
The event is part of the lead-up to the India AI Impact Summit 2026. During the two-day conclave, discussions will be held on significance of developing AI safety measures, comprising datasets, best practices and governance protocols.
The event brings together experts from government, industry, academia and civil society to advance dialogues on AI safety and governance. IIT Madras director V Kamakoti; group coordinator, Cyber Laws, MeitY, Deepak Goel; and Japan Co Chair, Safe and Trusted AI Working Group Yoichi Lida were present at the inauguration.